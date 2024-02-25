DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.81. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,914,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 305,562 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 163,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 77,861 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

