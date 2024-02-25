DEI Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.05 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $152.22 million and $35.05 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00135525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008206 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

