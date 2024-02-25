Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
