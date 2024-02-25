Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,793,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DVN opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.