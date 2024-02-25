DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 757.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,407 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of DexCom worth $43,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.05.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,874 shares of company stock worth $7,208,189 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

