Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

NYSE DBD opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,789,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

