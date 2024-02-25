Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $117.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.78.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $121.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $495,973,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after buying an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.