DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Acquired by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,173 shares during the period. DLH makes up about 4.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 3.64% of DLH worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in DLH by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 102,275 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 19,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,337. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $227.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DLH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity at DLH

In related news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,913.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

