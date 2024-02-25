Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $236,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $145.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.