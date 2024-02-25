Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

DMZPY opened at $14.62 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

