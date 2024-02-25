Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $470.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $423.41.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $433.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $439.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

