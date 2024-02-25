Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 331 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.67 million, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

Institutional Trading of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned 1.34% of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

