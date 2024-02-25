DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Trading 0.1% Higher

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 79,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 250,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
