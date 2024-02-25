DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Trading 0.1% Higher

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 79,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 250,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLY. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

