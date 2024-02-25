DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3274 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31.

DSV A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $81.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $112.18.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

