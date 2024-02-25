DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Shares Up 2%

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.64). Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.63).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.76. The company has a market cap of £11.18 million, a PE ratio of -5,300.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.48%.

In other news, insider Jillian Margaret Jones purchased 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £9,880 ($12,440.19). Also, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 148,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £78,440 ($98,766.05). Insiders own 73.47% of the company's stock.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

