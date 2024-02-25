Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,102 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $103.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $411.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average of $106.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,091,400 shares of company stock valued at $217,616,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

