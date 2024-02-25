Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 229 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Winmark worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 20.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1,897.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $388.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.85. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.50 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

