Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 596 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Qualys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Qualys by 5.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $163.47 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 52.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

