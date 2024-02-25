Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,462 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 706,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,937,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $26.10 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

