Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of DH opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Definitive Healthcare

About Definitive Healthcare

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.