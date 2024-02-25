Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.23 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 200.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,140,306.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403,322 shares of company stock worth $376,292,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $292.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.33.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.86.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

