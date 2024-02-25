Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of NBT Bancorp worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,876 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 322.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 41,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 173,218 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 49.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 281,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.53.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

