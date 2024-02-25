Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 278,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Guardant Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 22.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $1,689,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 563.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 96,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GH stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

