Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,467,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,656,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,551,000 after buying an additional 55,489 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCH. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

