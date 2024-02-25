Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $122,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.