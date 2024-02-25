Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,285 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ VECO opened at $35.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,900 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

