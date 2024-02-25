Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,508 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of LivaNova worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

