Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 159,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Crane NXT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CXT opened at $60.56 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

