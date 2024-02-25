Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 311,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,483,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,268,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,615,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,483,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,268,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 684,243 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,088. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $43.38 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

