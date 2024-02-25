Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,478 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,089 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,688. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

