Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Hits $50.40 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $50.40 million and $587,042.04 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,966,272,386 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

