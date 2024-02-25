Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is MQS Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 184.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $514.09. 598,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,291. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $515.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $485.00 and a 200 day moving average of $467.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.52%.

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

