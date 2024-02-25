Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.9% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $769.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,949. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $794.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $654.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.33.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.