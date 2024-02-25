EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,820,000 after acquiring an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Price Performance
EME stock opened at $269.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average of $217.95. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $270.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.02.
EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on EME
EMCOR Group Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EMCOR Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.