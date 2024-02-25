EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,820,000 after acquiring an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $269.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average of $217.95. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $270.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

