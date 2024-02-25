Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.34 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 28.54% and a negative net margin of 72.06%. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $14.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

