Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Employers has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Employers to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.22. Employers has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. Employers had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Employers will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Employers by 1,964.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

