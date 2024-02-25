Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Encore Wire Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $220.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.61 and a 200-day moving average of $193.62. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 231.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

