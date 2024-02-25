ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Trading 3.4% Higher

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.77 and last traded at C$8.66. 3,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.37.

ENEOS Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.82.

ENEOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.