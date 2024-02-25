Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues Earnings Results

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Enovis updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

