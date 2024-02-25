Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Enovis also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

ENOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the first quarter worth $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $532,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $3,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

