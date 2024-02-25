Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $132.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.