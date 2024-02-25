Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,511,000 after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entergy by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after acquiring an additional 497,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Entergy by 64.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Trading Up 1.0 %

Entergy stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,114. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.