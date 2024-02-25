Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$326.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.9 million. Envestnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.52-$0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENV. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NYSE:ENV traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.97. 796,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,885,000 after acquiring an additional 687,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Envestnet by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 395,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,222,000 after acquiring an additional 250,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Envestnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 190,747 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

