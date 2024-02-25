Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,213 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $25,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of APA by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after buying an additional 1,076,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

APA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $30.03 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

