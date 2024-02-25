Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,018 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of FOX worth $29,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXA. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

