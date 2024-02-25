Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 376.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,650 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $30,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $232.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.