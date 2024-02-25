Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $14.55 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.42% of Cable One worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 51.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 28.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth $186,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $441.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.69 and a 200 day moving average of $575.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.75 and a 12 month high of $768.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $677.60.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

