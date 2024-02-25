Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.27% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,337,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,761 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

