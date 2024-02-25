Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after purchasing an additional 150,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,855,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $214.62 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.07 and a 200 day moving average of $214.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 4.07%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.