Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,888 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $28,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 158,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,537,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,537,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,954.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,101 shares of company stock worth $20,912,749. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Barclays started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

